Norman L. Todd Jr., 82, of 300 Plummer St. Oil City, PA. , died at 2:35 A.M. Sunday March 15, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab after an extended illness.

Born Oct. 14, 1937 in South Norfolk, VA., he was the son of the late Norman L. Todd Sr. and Gladys Parker Todd.

Norman attended South Norfolk Schools.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and retired after 23 years of service.

On June 26, 1965 he married the former Judith L. Kluck and she survives.

Norman was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing pool, and had been in several local pool leagues.

He was a Life member of the Oil City PNA Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Melinda L. Beck of Oil City and Norman L. Todd III and his wife Leslie Pacen of MD; five grandchildren Lacey Snyder and her husband Aaron, Casey Carter, Nicholas Carter, Samantha Turner and Andrew Turner; and two great grandchildren, Madison Carter and Aaron Carter Jr.

He is also survived by a sister, Shirley Ponder and her husband Johnny of NC and a sister-in-law, Brenda Todd of NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Maywood Lawrence Todd.

Friends will be received from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Military Honors will be accorded in the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

