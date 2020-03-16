Police Investigating Obscene Photos Used to Blackmail Juvenile

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an individual obtained obscene/pornographic photos of a juvenile victim and sent them to the victim’s acquaintances when the victim refused to sent money.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 7:13 p.m. on March 10, a known 16-year-old male victim from Lickingville was contacted through Facebook by an unknown female who started a conversation with him.

Police say the victim identified himself as a juvenile while the unknown female related that she was 23-years-old and from another state. The two then had a video conversation through Facebook during which both showed their genitals.

According to police, the unknown female took screenshots of the victim and threatened to send them to friends and family members of the victim if he did not pay money. The victim refused, and the conversation then ended.

Police say one day later, the unknown female individual, now in possession of child pornography, sent the images to acquaintances of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.