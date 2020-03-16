Police: Knox Man Punches, Kicks, Pokes Eyes of Father During Domestic Dispute

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is behind bars following an incident in which he reportedly assaulted his father while intoxicated.

Around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a physical domestic disturbance that involved “a lot of yelling and screaming in the background.”

Police say at the scene it was found that the fight was between a father and a son.

According to police, 28-year-old Randall Renfrew, of Knox, was intoxicated and started the altercation. During the fight, the father (a 55-year-old man) was punched, kicked, and poked in the eyes.

According to police, the victim was bleeding from the arm and face, and his eyes were nearly swollen shut.

Police say Renfrew was arrested and arraigned on charges of simple assault and harassment in Magisterial District Court 18-3-04.

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $5,000.00 monetary bail.

