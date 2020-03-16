Say What?!: Massachusetts College Holds ‘Fauxmencement’ for Seniors

MASSACHUSETTS – Seniors at a Massachusetts college held a “fauxmencement” ceremony, complete with garbage bag gowns and yarn tassels, to replace their likely-canceled graduation ceremony.

The Olin College of Engineering, which is finishing its semester online due to coronavirus fears, is unlikely to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in the late spring, leading students and faculty to come together Thursday for the “fauxmencement” celebration.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.