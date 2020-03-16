 

Say What?!: Massachusetts College Holds ‘Fauxmencement’ for Seniors

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Massachusetts-college-holds-fauxmencement-for-seniorsMASSACHUSETTS – Seniors at a Massachusetts college held a “fauxmencement” ceremony, complete with garbage bag gowns and yarn tassels, to replace their likely-canceled graduation ceremony.

The Olin College of Engineering, which is finishing its semester online due to coronavirus fears, is unlikely to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in the late spring, leading students and faculty to come together Thursday for the “fauxmencement” celebration.

Read the full story here.


