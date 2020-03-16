 

SPONSORED: The Built Ford Proud Sales Event is On at Clarion Ford

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Built Ford Proud Sales event is on at Clarion Ford!

clarion ford ecosportGet into a new 2020 Ford EcoSPort SE for just $219 a month. That payment includes tax!

clarion ford explorerGet $2500 cashback and 0% financing for 60 months on select new Ford Explorers.

Don’t worry if it snows, they have over 50 units clean and dry inside their giant indoor showroom. Shop indoors, out of the cold!

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion or at the all-new ClarionAuto.com and remember “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep and Ram’s experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. You are encouraged to browse their online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.

You can also request more information about a vehicle using the online form on their website www.ClarionAuto.com or by calling 866-858-5661.

