Tractor Trailer Vs. Van Crash Reported in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a van on Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said a call reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Main Street/U.S. 322 in Clarion Borough came in around 7:16 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene. However, after Clarion Borough Police arrived and assessed the scene, the request for the fire company and ambulance were canceled.

The scene was cleared around 8:00 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.