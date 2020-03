Your daily sports update.

Bud Dupree will remain under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for at least one more season.

The Eagles have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with Hargrave.

Not long after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pushed back the start of the season to as late as mid-May, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said “there is a level of confidence” there will be games in 2020 on the major and minor league levels.

The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings for multiple draft choices, including a first-round pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New Iona coach Rick Pitino said Monday he “deserved to be fired by Louisville” three years ago after the FBI opened an investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball.

