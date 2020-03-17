A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night = Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.