BREAKING NEWS: County Limiting Access to Buildings, Services Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Some Services Available Online

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners announced on Tuesday morning that the county is limiting access to some buildings and services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several county services are available online, via telephone and postal mail.

(PHOTO: Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Chief Clerk Taylor Kribel Tuesday morning discussing plans for all county departments in dealing with the COVID-19 virus.)

The following statement was issued by Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Chief Clerk Taylor Kriebel on Tuesday morning:

“The Clarion County Board of Commissioners, Clarion County Elected Officials, and all Clarion County Departments in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus are implementing changes to their departments immediately.

“These changes will make it so the public will not have to enter the county buildings and remind the public that many services the county offers you do not have to physically be in the buildings for. This is beneficial for the health of the citizens of Clarion County and our employees.”

The county is encouraging all members of the public to call or visit co.clarion.pa.us before coming into its offices.

The release included information specific to several county departments:

ADULT AND JUVENILE PROBATION:

The Adult and Juvenile probation department has arranged work schedules for the next two weeks to permit its officers to work from home when possible and to lessen the number of individuals present in the office at the same time. There have been other extensive measures put in place to limit face to face contact with members of the public to the extent possible.

ASSESSMENT:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2312 for any questions before coming in.

You can fill out an Assessment Request Form which can be found under Assessment’s page on the county website (co.clarion.pa.us). Once this form is filled out you can either email it to Charity Rittmeyer at crittmeyer@co.clarion.pa.us or mail it in to:

ATTN: Assessment

421 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

COMMISSIONERS’ OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 3004 for any questions before coming in. Any questions about upcoming meetings, minutes, resolutions, proclamations, meetings with the Commissioners or any other questions, call the number above or email tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us or mframpton@co.clarion.pa.us. Non-essential meetings will be canceled for the next 30 days.

CORRECTIONS:

Call 814-226-9615 for any questions before coming in.

Mitigation actions are being taken for Clarion County Corrections:

No inmate Visitation until further notice.

All outside agency support groups for inmates suspended.

Attorney and Law Enforcement personnel that need to conduct business at the facility must have their temperature taken, if temperature is 100 or above they will not be permitted in the facility.

New Commitments: Temperatures will be checked on all new inmates. If temperature is 100 or above they will be put in medical isolation and medical must be notified.

Fingerprinting (general public with new charges) Temperatures will be checked. If 100 or above they will not be permitted into the facility fingerprints will be rescheduled.

Disinfectant of the facility increased to 3 times per day.

Stress to all staff and inmates good personal hygiene and universal precautions.

COURT PROCEEDINGS:

For all court proceedings, only parties, witnesses and attorneys are permitted to be present in the courtroom or hearing room. All other individuals will be asked not to enter the courthouse.

Whenever possible, court proceedings will be conducted via advanced communication technologies such as video and telephone.

Court proceedings that can be continued to a later date are being continued on a case by case basis.

Court proceedings that occur via a list of cases, such as criminal plea and sentence court, are being rescheduled in increments to reduce the number of individuals present in the courtroom at one time.

If necessary, the President Judge will declare a judicial emergency as authorized by the Supreme Court to allow for more restrictive measures to be taken.

Central Court Procedures:

Only the District Attorney and necessary staff, defense attorneys and defendants are permitted to enter court facilities for proceedings at Central Court. No family, friends or other individuals permitted. Witnesses present for hearings will be asked to remain in their vehicles after informing the deputy of their presence. If they are needed for a hearing, they will be permitted to enter the building at that time. Otherwise, witnesses will be informed by the deputy that they are excused once the DA has informed the deputy that the case has been resolved. All defendants, attorneys, and witnesses should be instructed to leave the building as soon as their case is concluded.

Magisterial District Judge offices

Each MDJ is evaluating the hearings scheduled in their respective offices to determine any hearings that can be continued to a later date, rescheduled at greater time increments to eliminate the number of individuals congregating in the offices at any time or conducted via video or phone. MDJ offices are already equipped with windows in each of their offices that restricts face to face contact with individuals that enter their offices for filing documents, to pay fines, etc.

DOMESTIC RELATIONS:

Call 814-226-1033 for any questions before coming in. The Domestic Relations division has been instructed to conduct all support conferences via telephone rather than face-to-face until further notice. Any appointments scheduled with Clarion County Domestic Relations for at least the next two weeks will be conducted via conference call.

ELECTIONS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 for any questions before coming in. To register to vote, change your registration, apply for an absentee ballot, or apply for a mail in ballot, you can go to votespa.com . To request applications through the mail, please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 or email ccallihan@co.clarion.pa.us . To mail the applications or registration back please mail them to:

ATTN: Elections

330 Main Street, Room 104

Clarion, PA 16214

Important deadlines to remember are:

Last day to register to vote – April 13th

Last day to apply for an absentee or mail in ballot – April 21st

All voted ballots must be received in the County Election Office no later than 8 pm on April 28th.

**Apply early to ensure your applications are received prior to the deadlines.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4423 for any questions before coming in. The District Attorney’s office is in the process of reviewing all upcoming appointments and will be canceling any non-essential visitation. If any members of the public have a need to visit the office, please call (814) 226-4423 in advance to determine the best way to address any issues.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812 for any questions before coming in. To look at posted jobs or for an application, go to the county website at co.clarion.pa.us under Human Resources. Applications can be emailed to tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us or mailed to:

ATTN: Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

HUMAN SERVICES:

Call 814-226-9280 for any questions before coming in.

Please make an appointment, we are requesting the public do not show up without an appointment.

OPEN RECORDS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in. Go to the Clarion County website at co.clarion.pa.us , then go to Open Records, go to request form, fill out and fax, email, or mail back to one of the following.

Email: openrecords@co.clarion.pa.us

Fax: 814-226-4906

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2801 for any questions before coming in. The information for subdivision and land development projects, including the Clarion County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, all forms, meeting dates and deadlines for submission, etc., are all available on the County’s web site at co.clarion.pa.us under Planning Department then Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. For anyone working on one of these projects, please complete the appropriate paperwork for your project and email the documents with a copy of the site plan to Steve Ketner at sketner@co.clarion.pa.us and to Kevin Reichard at kriechard@co.clarion.pa.us for review. They can then reach out to you with any issues and with instructions on what the next steps are to complete the submission of the documents for your project. For questions, you can also contact Steve Ketner at 814-226-4000, ext. 2802 and Kevin Reichard at 814-226-4000, ext. 2803.

Information on the 2020 recycling events at the Clarion County Park is being finalized. Please keep checking the web site for the dates and items being accepted this year.

For any other questions, please contact the Planning Department at 814-226-4000, ext. 2801.

PROTHONOTARY/CLERK OF COURTS OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2400 or 2402 for any questions before coming in.

Costs and fines can be mailed to the office – Prothonotary Office, 421 Main St., Suite 25, Clarion PA 16214. A Self-addressed stamped envelope required for a receipt. Costs and fines can be made over the telephone at 1-814-226-1119. Payments by phone are subject to a $3.00 service fee up to $100.00 payment and 2.95% service fee for payments over $100.00 or at http://ujsportal.pacourts.us

Filing of Documents can be mailed to Prothonotary Office, 421 Main St., Suite 25, Clarion, PA 16214. Self-addressed, stamped envelope required for return copies.

REGISTER AND RECORDER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 for any questions before coming in.

Public access to the office will be limited to the following individuals:

Marriage License Applicants

Applicants to Probate Estates

Notary Public Applicants

Veterans Recording Military Discharges

All other business should be conducted by mail or online by the following means:

Recorder of Deeds indexes and digital images from 1910 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com . All recordings should be mailed to the office or can be recorded online through Simplifile Corportation by contracting with the company at simplifile.com

Register of Wills indexes and digital images from 1982 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com. Document filings for the Register of Wills Office should be mailed to the office.

Clerk of Orphans’ Court indexes and digital images from 1994 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com. Document filings for the Clerk of Orphans’ Court Office should be mailed to the office.

The address to mail all documents is:

Clarion County Register and Recorder’s Office

421 Main Street, Suite 24

Courthouse

Clarion, PA 16214

The office can be contacted at 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 or at gmortimer@co.clarion.pa.us for further information.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2900 for any questions before coming in. The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office announces the following changes due to the Coronavirus. Effective Immediately, licenses for a Concealed Carry Permit of a handgun is suspended. As per Title 18 of the PA Crimes Code Section 6106 B 12, all current permits are good for an additional six (6) months. All Sheriff’s Sales have been suspended until June of 2020.

TAX CLAIM:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 for any questions before coming in.

Making a Payment: Please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 to get the current balance owed on your property and send a check, money order, or cashier’s check to:

ATTN: Tax Claim

330 Main Street, Room 101

Clarion, PA 16214

If you would like a receipt of the payment, please include with your payment a stamped and addressed envelope so the receipt can be mailed to you. All mailed in payments must include a phone number to reach you if there are any questions. You can also make a payment over the phone with your credit or debit card. Please note: On the 1st of every month there are interest and penalties added to the balance of your taxes owed. If the mailed payment is postmarked before the 1st of the month, the extra fees will be waived.

Please send your request for a lien certificate to:

ATTN: Tax Claim

330 Main Street, Room 101

Clarion, PA 16214

The request must include information about the property including map number, control number, property owner, and address. It must also include a payment in the amount of $5.00 per certificate which can be in the form of check, money order, or cashier’s check, and a pre-stamped and address envelope to mail the certificate and receipt back to.

TREASURER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-1113 for any questions before coming in.

Dog Licenses: Dog owners can purchase their licenses over the phone at 814-226-1113 or online at www.padoglicense.com using a credit or debit card, and by mailing a check and your renewal card or application (which can be found on the county website) to Tom McConnell, Treasurer at 330 Main St Room 110, Clarion Pa 16214.

Dog licenses can also be purchased at one of our registered agents: RMS Furniture – New Bethlehem, Sligo Rec Center – Sligo, Lander’s Store – Lucinda, Knox Country Farm Supply Inc. – Knox Steiner’s Outdoors & More – East Brady, Rocky Acres Kennel – Clarion, Tri County Pet Rescue – Shippenville, Fryburg Old Treasure Depot – Fryburg, Doggie Bole – Rimersburg, Strattanville Borough Office – Strattanville

Please call with any questions or concerns, we can also email or physically mail you applications if you are unable to print one at home.

Small Games of Chance and Bingo Licenses: Small games of Chance and Bingo Licenses can be purchased by sending the correct application through the mail to Tom McConnell, Treasurer at 330 Main St Room 110, Clarion Pa 16214 with a check made out to Clarion County Treasurer. Applications and guidelines can be found on the Treasurers page on the County website, or my office can provide you with an application or information through the mail or in an email. If you are unable to access a notary for your application, please fill out the entire application and provide a front and back copy of the signers driver’s license and we will notarize it here at no cost. If you purchased a monthly Small Games of Chance License or Three Day Bingo License and had to cancel an event due to COVID-19 and are planning on rescheduling, please contact our office and we can change the date of your license at no cost.

2020 Fishing Licenses and Launch Permits: Individuals are able to purchase a fishing license or launch permit online at https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/start.php or buy a fishing license in person at several locations in Clarion County found at https://pfbc.pa.gov/flage/clar.htm. Launch permits can also be purchased in person at R James Smathers Agency Inc. in Clarion Pa. The Treasurer’s office can also process fishing license payments over the phone with a credit card by calling 814-226-1113.

Please call or email (tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us) our office with any concerns or questions that you may have, we will still be fully operating at this time.

VETERAN’S AFFAIRS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in. Call or send an email requesting the following forms for the benefit you are wanting to file for. The forms will be emailed, faxed, or mailed to you with a checklist of items needed. Fill out, sign and email, or fax, or mail back. They will be certified and signed by the Veteran’s Affairs Director and then submitted. Please include a phone number in case there are any questions. If emailing forms and documents, make sure to send them as a pdf.

Pension including request for Aid & Attendance

VA Compensation including new claims, increase request, and appeals

Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA)

Burial Benefits (County and Federal)

Government Headstones

Hometown Hero Banner

214 Info

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601, fax 814-226-4906, email jzerbe@co.clarion.pa.us or mail to: Veterans Affairs Office, 330 Main Street, Room 109, Clarion, PA 16214.

