BREAKING NEWS: Inmate Visitation at County Jail Suspended Indefinitely Due to COVID-19 Concerns

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Department of Corrections has suspended inmate visitation indefinitely due to concerns about COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a release issued on Tuesday morning by the Clarion County Commissioners.

The release detailed the following mitigation actions:

No inmate visitation until further notice.

All outside agency support groups for inmates suspended.

Attorney and Law Enforcement personnel that need to conduct business at the facility must have his/her temperature taken, if temperature is 100 or above they will not be permitted in the facility.

New Commitments: Temperatures will be checked on all new inmates. If temperature is 100 or above they will be put in medical isolation and medical must be notified.

Fingerprinting (general public with new charges) Temperatures will be checked. If 100 or above they will not be permitted into the facility. Fingerprinting will be rescheduled.

Disinfectant of the facility increased to three times per day.

Stress to all staff and inmates good personal hygiene and universal precautions.

Anyone with questions related to the above actions is asked to call 814-226-9615.

Several other actions were implemented countywide as a part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. A document detailing these actions can be found here.

