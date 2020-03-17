 

Clarion Area Agency on Aging Closed to Public

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

fullsizeoutput_4b7fCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Agency on Aging has closed to the public as part of the COVID-19 mitigation.

A release from the Clarion Area Agency on Aging announced that in accordance with the directives issued by Pennsylvania State Officials, they are taking the following actions:

  • The agency’s five Senior Centers and Main Office will be closed to the public March 17, 2020 until March 31, 2020.
  • The agency’s Senior Center staff will remain working to package and continue Home-Delivered Meal service.
  • Senior Center Participants will be given the option to start Home-Delivered Meals service.
  • The agency’s staff will remain working and are able to assist individuals’ needs by phone.

Anyone aged 60+ who is in need of services is urged to call the Clarion Area Agency on Aging office at 814-226-4640.

“The health and safety of seniors in our community is our greatest priority,” the release states.

“Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this new and changing health crisis.”


