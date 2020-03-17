Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef Stew & Noodles

Serve this tasty comfort food with a side salad!

Beef Stew & Noodles

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon browning sauce

1/4 cup dry cream of rice cereal

4 medium carrots, cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks

2 cups thinly sliced onions

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup dry red wine

1 – 4-1/2 oz. jar whole mushrooms, drained

Hot cooked noodles

Directions

~In a medium Dutch oven or 3-qt. casserole, toss meat with browning sauce. Mix in cereal. Add all remaining ingredients except noodles.

~Cover and bake at 325° for two to 2-1/2 hours – or until the meat and vegetables are tender.

~In the meantime, prepare noodles and serve with beef stew.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.