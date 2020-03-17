 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beef Stew & Noodles

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this tasty comfort food with a side salad!

Beef Stew & Noodles

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon browning sauce
1/4 cup dry cream of rice cereal
4 medium carrots, cut into 1-1/2-inch chunks
2 cups thinly sliced onions
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup dry red wine
1 – 4-1/2 oz. jar whole mushrooms, drained
Hot cooked noodles

Directions

~In a medium Dutch oven or 3-qt. casserole, toss meat with browning sauce. Mix in cereal. Add all remaining ingredients except noodles.

~Cover and bake at 325° for two to 2-1/2 hours – or until the meat and vegetables are tender.

~In the meantime, prepare noodles and serve with beef stew.


