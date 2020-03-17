Clarion Hospital Offers New Restrictions, Advice

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Strict visitation restrictions at Clarion Hospital went into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, and Monday morning the new restrictions were showing a decrease in the number of people entering the hospital.

Employees Kelli Rankin and Laura Eisenman (pictured above) explained the policies now in effect at Clarion Hospital as of Monday morning. The number of people entering the hospital has decreased because of limitations required in the policy.

Restrictions were enacted because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarion Hospital continues to be fully operational in both inpatient and outpatient areas, according to Julie Kunselman, Director of Marketing.

“For the safety of patients, health care providers, and the community at large, no visitors (will be) permitted at Clarion Hospital,” said Clarion Hospital Director of Marketing Julie Kunselman in a news release by Butler Health System.

“Butler Health System respectfully asks for your full cooperation,” continued Kunselman. “The COVID-19 pandemic is best handled through limiting exposure for everyone and preventing transmission of the disease. These restrictions are in place to protect patients, hospital staff, and the community at large.”

The following visitor exceptions apply for Surgery:

Because surgical patients require a driver, one (1) person may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. This person will be directed into a specific waiting area in the hospital and may stay until briefed by the surgeon after completion of the case.

The following visitor exceptions apply for the Emergency Department:

If you are with a patient seeking emergency care, the hospital will obtain your phone number and call you when the patient’s Emergency Department visit is complete. You may wait in a hospital parking lot or at an off-site location of your choice.

The following visitor exceptions apply for Outpatients

One (1) person may accompany a patient receiving outpatient care if that person is necessary for the patient to be assisted and receive care safely.

The following visitor exceptions apply for Maternity:

Mothers having a baby may be accompanied by one (1) person.

The following visitor exceptions apply for End of Life Care:

Visitors may be permitted.

Visitors meeting one of the above exceptions will be stopped at the hospital entrance, be screened for symptoms, be given an identification badge, and be directed to the permitted area of the hospital, according to Kunselman.

