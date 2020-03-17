Clarion U. Names Ream as Women’s Soccer Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Director of Intercollege Athletics Wendy Snodgrass announced Monday that Alexa Ream has accepted the position of head soccer coach at Clarion.

Ream replaces Afrim Latifi, who was the interim coach in 2019 and guided Clarion to a 5-12-1 overall mark.

A former Golden Eagle student-athlete with years of coaching experience, Ream returns to Clarion after spending the previous year as an assistant at Mercyhurst.

“I am pleased to announce that Alexa Ream has accepted the position of head soccer coach,” Snodgrass said. “Throughout the interview process, we were impressed with her passion, as well as her plans for the future of the program. We know she is excited to begin her work with the team as soon as she is able.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to be the next head soccer coach at Clarion,” Ream said. “Returning to the place where my college soccer career began is a dream. I would like to thank Dr. Snodgrass and the rest of the search committee for this exciting opportunity and their belief in me, along with all of the coaches and mentors who have helped me along the way.

“Clarion soccer already presents a competitive and determined culture. I am eager to build on this and help the program achieve the many successes it deserves.”

Ream helped coach a Laker squad that went 11-6-2 in 2019, marking their first winning season since 2009 and their first trip to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) since 2013. Alyssa Otto earned PSAC Freshman of the Year honors after leading the Lakers with 14 goals, four assists and 32 points, and was one of three Lakers to earn All-Atlantic Region honors. Taryn Baxter and Amber Thomas were also named All-Region selections, and joined Otto as well as Maya Bauer on the All-PSAC squad. Prior to her time at Mercyhurst, Ream spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Wheeling. While she was on staff the Cardinals placed multiple student-athletes on all-conference squads. Ream also has years of experience organizing and coaching camps and youth soccer teams across Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Ream started her college playing career at Clarion in 2012 and was a Golden Eagle from 2012-14, before transferring to Lock Haven for her final two years. She served as a captain for the Bald Eagles and played 4,939 career minutes between the two squads. She graduated from Lock Haven with a degree in Health Science with a minor in Coaching in 2014 and earned her MBA from Wheeling in 2019.

