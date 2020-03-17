D9Sports Tournament of Champions Play-in Round Boys and Girls

It’s time to get our D9Sports Basketball Tournament of Champions started with the play-in rounds for both boys and girls.

(Photo of the 2016 Kane boys’ basketball team that won the District 9 Class 2A Title)

Here is how this works. You have until 6:59 p.m. Tuesday to vote for which team you think is the best in each matchup. At that point, the winners will advance into the Round of 64.

Go to D9Sports.com to vote

GIRLS’ PLAY-IN GAMES

EAST REGION

(17) 2008 Karns City vs. (16) 2005 Cranberry

Karns City finished 16-11 in 2008 and beat Cranberry, 55-43, in the D9 Class 2A title game before losing in the opening round of the PIAA Tournament. The Lady Gremlins had a pair of first-team All-District 9 performers in Allyson Kepple and Ashley Campbell. Both Kepple, who was a senior in 2008, and Campbell, who was a junior, finished their careers as 1,000-point scorers.

Cranberry finished 17-10 in 2005 and beat Curwensville 56-49 in the D9 Class 2A title game in the Berries first season in District 9 before losing in the first round of the PIAA Tournament. The Berries were led by third-team All-District choice Jessica Jack.

WEST REGION

(17) 2013 Brookville vs. (16) 2015 Punxsutawney

Brookville finished 13-13 in 2013 and beat Kane, 63-51, to win the D9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA Tournament. The Lady Raiders were paced by second-team All-District selection Lanae Newsome.

Punxsutawney finished 16-8 in 2015 and beat Bradford, 39-29, to win the Class 3A D9 title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Chucks were a balanced offense led by Nicole DiPietro, Jensen Constantino and Hope Bridge.

SOUTH REGION

(17) 2001 Brookville vs, (16) 2006 Karns City

Brookville finished 14-13 in 2001 and beat Clearfield, 48-30, to win the Class 3A D9 title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Raiders were paced by first-team All-District 9 selection Piere Ondrasik, who finished as 1,000-point career scorer.

Karns City finished 16-10 in 2006 and beat Moniteau, 47-42, to win the D9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Gremlins were led by third-team All-District 9 choice Haley Callihan.

MIDWEST REGION

(17) 2020 Brookville vs, (16) 2001 Moniteau

Brookville finished 12-12 in 2020 and beat Moniteau 64-58 in overtime to win the D9 Class 3A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Raiders were a senior-laden team paced by Marcy Schindler, who finished just shy of 1,000 career points.

Moniteau finished 16-8 in 2001 and beat defending PIAA champion Karns City, 50-44, to win the D9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Warriors were paced by a pair of second-team All-District 9 selections in seniors Autumn Kramer and Michelle Yeager, who both finished their career over 1,000 points.

BOYS’ PLAY-IN GAMES

EAST REGION

(17) 2016 Kane vs. (16) 2012 Bradford

Kane went 14-11 in 2016 and beat Brockway, 36-31, to win the District 9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Wolves were led by the D9Sports.com Player of the Year Andrew Bucheit, who averaged 19.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. A junior this season, Bucheit went on to score 1,000 career points. Head coach Matt Gasbarre was named the District 9 Coach of the Year after the Wolves went from 3-19 the year before.

Bradford finished 13-12 in 2012 and beat Punxsutawney, 36-35, to win the District 9 Class 3A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Owls were paced by second-team All-District 9 selection Forrest Works.

WEST REGION

(17) 2014 Brookville vs. (16) 2009 Brockway

Brookville finished 11-15 in 2014 and beat Redbank Valley, 52-37, to win the District 9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Raiders were a surprise champion upsetting the Bulldogs and were led by second-team All-District 9 selection Nate Shirts.

Brockway went 15-11 in 2009 and beat, 32-29, on a last-second shot by sophomore Cody Anderson to win the District 9 Class 2A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Rovers were led by second-team All-District 9 selection Mark Shannon.

MIDWEST REGION

(17) 2019 Clearfield vs. (16) 2014 Punxsutawney

Clearfield went 13-11 in 2019 and beat Bradford, 63-61, to win the District 9 Class 4A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Bison were paced by first-team All-District 9 choice Cade Walker, who was a junior, and third-team selection Karson Rumsky, a sophomore. Walker finished his career as a 1,000-point scorer.

Punxsutawney went 14-10 in 2014 and beat Clearfield, 54-35, to win the District 9 Class 3A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Chucks were led by second-team All-District 9 choice Brandon Mancuso.

SOUTH REGION

(17) 2007 Bradford vs. (16) 2018 Clearfield

Bradford finished 13-12 in 2007 and beat St. Marys, 69-54, to win the District 9 Class 3A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Owls were led by second-team All-District 9 selection Ben Lanich and third-team All-District 9 choice Tom Morris.

Clearfield went 15-10 in 2018 and beat Bradford, 42-36, to win the District 9 Class 4A title before losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. The Bison were paced by senior Reese Wilson and sophomore Cade Walker, who went on to be a 1,000-point career scorer.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.