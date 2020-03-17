Local COVID-19 Preparations Underway

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – With the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania rising, and nearby in Ohio, as well, local officials and healthcare providers are preparing for the possible arrival of the virus in our community.

Denny Logue, Deputy Director for the Department of Public Safety, noted county officials are continuing to monitor the outbreak and staying in touch with state officials.

According to a release from county officials, they plan to maintain contact with the Department of Health, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, local public safety agencies, and health care providers as the situation continues to evolve.

Local healthcare providers, in the frontlines of this battle, are also making major preparations.

According to information from Butler Health System (BHS), which now operates Clarion Hospital, they are following the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). Patients are being asked screening questions, including travel history to outbreak countries and states, and all BHS sites are also equipped with masks and have signage screening for flu and COVID-like symptoms.

A central team at BHS is currently monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and setting policy, with coordination happening at the federal, state, and local levels.

As of March 11, volunteers, candy stripers, and job shadowing have all been suspended until further notice, and visitors to BMH’s Transitional Care Facility are being screened before being given entrance to the unit.

As of March 12, non-essential vendors and sales reps are suspended from visiting any BHS location; BHS meetings have been moved to phone and video conference; any outside speakers or guest lectures to the community scheduled at a hospital location have been cancelled; student clinical rotations for student nurses and other allied health students have been suspended; and BHS business travel is suspended.

Clarion Hospital’s visitation restriction policy went into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

The hospital is closed to visitors, with the following exceptions:

SURGERY:

Because surgical patients require a driver, one (1) person may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. This person will be directed into a specific waiting area in the hospital and may stay until briefed by the surgeon after completion of the case.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:

If you are with a patient seeking emergency care, the hospital will obtain your phone number and call you when the patient’s Emergency Department visit is complete. You may wait in a hospital parking lot or at an off-site location of your choice.

OUTPATIENT:

One (1) person may accompany a patient receiving outpatient care if that person is necessary for the patient to be assisted and receive care safely.

MATERNITY:

Mothers having a baby may be accompanied by one (1) person.

END OF LIFE CARE:

Visitors may be permitted.

Visitors meeting one of the above exceptions will be stopped at the hospital entrance, be screened for symptoms, be given an identification badge, and be directed to the permitted area of the hospital.

All patient entrances with the exception of those noted below are closed.

The main entrance to the hospital remains open to patients between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The Emergency Department is reserved for emergency cases only. If you are not in an emergency health situation or critically ill requiring the need of emergency care, please contact your physician office for guidance and direction before reporting to the emergency department.

The Cancer Center entrance will remain open and is reserved for cancer patients only as the staff continues to work reduce exposure and protect this vulnerable population of patients.

While the Pennsylvania Department of Health has offered continual guidance on how to protect from the COVID-19 virus, from proper hand washing to avoiding large crowds, BHS is also offering tips on when people should consider contacting a doctor.

BHS is emphasizing that the goal is not to see a doctor, but rather to speak with one by phone. They recommend that anyone who has developed a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms and believes they may be infected with the virus should call their primary care provider, but stay home.

“If you don’t feel well, please stay home,” the BHS website states.

“Please stay away from the hospital (including the emergency department), urgent care, physician office and workplace as much as possible. This prevents spread. Patients who are very ill and needing acute care will be admitted to the hospital.”

They are emphasizing that people should only go to the emergency room if they feel severely ill and need immediate medical care.

Those who do not have a primary care physician are encouraged to call the BHS Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273) for Butler Memorial Hospital and 814-226-1DOC (1362) for Clarion Hospital.

