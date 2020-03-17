Clarion County Residents Stock Up on ‘Essentials’

Clarion County residents flocked to the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Monroe Township after word spread that all state liquor stores will close on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Photo by Jill McDermott.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.