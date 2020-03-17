Linda LaVan Preston Treats People With Respect as Clarion Borough Secretary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Linda LaVan Preston likes talking with people and considers it an essential part of her job as Clarion Borough Secretary.

“I communicate a lot with the public, and that’s who we serve,” Preston said. “One of the most positive things about my job is getting to work with people. You need to treat people with respect. Listen to them and try to answer them without making it worse. Even if you can’t help someone, you take time out for a conversation, knowing that they may thank you at the end of the conversation. I think that’s more rewarding than the pay itself.”

She still has her desk at the front of the borough building on East Main Street and is often the first person to welcome visitors to the office.

A graduate of Clarion Area High School and DuBois Business College, Linda started working with the borough in 1984 as an administrative zoning secretary. Before that, she was a secretary for District Magistrate Tony Lapinto. Tony’s wife Carol was Clarion Borough Manager, and she needed someone to fill a vacancy, and she looked no further than her husband’s office.

“She called me at home one day when I was sick and told me about an opening at the borough. She basically stole me from Tony. I came in for an interview, and that was it. At that time, the magisterial secretary position was through Clarion County, and the borough offered more.”

It was also an important part of Linda’s career, with Carol offering advice and mentorship in her new position.

In 2018, Linda was named borough secretary, and Carol was still there, elected as Clarion Borough Council President.

“I attend all of the Clarion Borough Council meetings and zoning hearings, do accounts payable, responsible for filing annual reports, help council prepare the budget–we have a financial consultant that helps us do it–and I work closely with them and the auditor, complete the payroll, schedule meetings,” said Linda about her many duties. She also does all of the rental units, leasing, receivables, and payments

Responsibilities have increased over the years and credit the people she works with, whether they be employees or borough council members.

“You have to learn how to prioritize and multitask for the job. We have a good rapport with our employees, and it takes all of us to make this go-round, not just one person. That’s sort of why I don’t like the spotlight. It’s not about me, and I don’t mind doing the extra work.”

Linda says an integral part of the job is working with everyone together.

“We have a wonderful group of elected officials. Council works hard, and they get a lot of information, sometimes it might even be more than they want, but it’s vital for their jobs and decision making. I think everyone is working together.

“Council members volunteer their time, and I don’t think a lot of people pay attention to that. They put a lot of hours in, and they don’t get credit for that. Sometimes you get caught up and go with the flow and say wait a minute, they (new members) don’t know about that. You got a new one here and there.

“They sort of become your family, and when they leave office, it’s almost like you lose a family member.”

