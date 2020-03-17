Mary J. Nugent, 67, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born July 24, 1952, in Licking Township, Mary was the daughter of the late Ray and Martha McHenry.

On June 8, 2002, Mary married Dean Nugent who preceded her in death in 2016.

Mary was a graduate of Keystone High School then continued her education at the Wil-Mar Beauty School.

She worked at Trader Horn and the Carriage Inn, after her retirement she enjoyed babysitting for friends.

Mary loved spending time with her grandkids and going to the beach.

She was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church where she participated in the UMW, OWLLS and Connect groups.

Mary enjoyed life, she was very thoughtful and always helping others.

She loved to go out to lunch with her friends and play cards and bingo with them.

She was a member of the Clarion County Rod and Gun and the Knox Red Hats.

Mary is survived by her three sons, Gage (Michelle) Dupree of Apex, NC, Corey (Charlene) Dupree of Seneca and Ray (Katie) Dupree of Kane and four grandchildren, Isaac Dupree, Eden Dupree, Olivia Dupree and Amelia Dupree.

Also surviving are a sister, Velma Uncapher of Brookville; three brothers, Bob McHenry of St. Petersburg, Homer (Linda) McHenry of Knox and Wilbur (Rita) McHenry of Shippenville; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ray McHenry.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox, and from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in the Church with Rev. Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to the Building Fund at Knox United Methodist Church Building Fund, 9729 Rt 338, Knox, PA 16232 or the American Diabetes Association.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

