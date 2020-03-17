BREAKING NEWS: Commissioners Declare Disaster Emergency for Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Early this afternoon Clarion County Commissioners declared a Disaster Emergency for Clarion County.

The resolution states that “the ongoing impact of COVID-19 has the potential to endangered or threatened the health, safety, and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Clarion County, and threatens to create problems greater in scope then Clarion County may be able to resolve.”

“Emergency management measures are required to be proactive to reduce the potential severity of this disaster and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the affected residents in Clarion County.”

The complete resolution is available here: Emergency Declaration 3-17-2020 COVID.

