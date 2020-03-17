Clarion Area Agency on Aging Closed to Public

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is closed to the public as part of the COVID-19 mitigation.

A release from the Clarion Area Agency on Aging announced that in accordance with the directives issued by Pennsylvania State Officials, they are taking the following actions:

The agency’s five Senior Centers and Main Office will be closed to the public March 17, 2020 until March 31, 2020.

The agency’s Senior Center staff will remain working to package and continue Home-Delivered Meal service.

Senior Center Participants will be given the option to start Home-Delivered Meals service.

The agency’s staff will remain working and are able to assist individuals’ needs by phone.

Anyone aged 60+ who is in need of services is urged to call the Clarion Area Agency on Aging office at 814-226-4640.

“The health and safety of seniors in our community is our greatest priority,” the release states.

“Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this new and changing health crisis.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.