Deer Creek Winery Open for Take-Out

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Deer Creek Winery - Sponsored Content

take outSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Why stop date night? Deer Creek Winery is open for take-out.

Come get a pizza, salads, and a bottle of wine!

Wine and food at Deer Creek Winery is available for take-out only at their Shippenville location.

Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.

pizza DCW

The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here: https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


