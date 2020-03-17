Deer Creek Winery Open for Take-Out
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Why stop date night? Deer Creek Winery is open for take-out.
Come get a pizza, salads, and a bottle of wine!
Wine and food at Deer Creek Winery is available for take-out only at their Shippenville location.
Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders.
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here: https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.