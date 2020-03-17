Two Clarion Men Charged Following Incident Involving Threats, Pepper Spray

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion men are facing criminal charges after a dispute turned to threats, and then to violence with the use of mace.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old David Allen Fouse Jr., and 24-year-old John Jefferson Wood, both of Clarion.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough on March 3.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:50 p.m. on March 3, Clarion Borough Police responded to an assault call involving a known victim who had been “maced.”

The complaint notes it was reported the victim was maced by David Allen Fouse Jr..

According to the complaint, the victim reported he was at a friend’s house on South 6th Avenue, and David Fouse maced him, John Jefferson Wood, and a third individual. He reported he was in pain after being sprayed and showed the officers his neck, which was bright red.

Officer Foust, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, then spoke to the tenants at the South 6th Avenue residence, including Wood and the second victim.

The complaint notes Wood and the second victim also had irritated skin from the incident.

According to the complaint, three of the residents reported they hadn’t seen the incident, but did hear yelling.

The second victim reported to police that the incident began earlier in the day when they were walking down 6th Avenue from Wood Street, and David Fouse came by on his bicycle, and an argument ensued. The second victim said he “lost his temper” and chased Fouse and told him: “I’m going to beat/kick your a**.” He reported Fouse then “took off” on his bicycle and told him he “was going to kill him.”

Wood and the second victim both said they then went to the South 6th Avenue residence, and a short time later, David Fouse called and wanted to come over, and to have the second victim come outside “so he could beat his a**.” The second victim said he, the first victim, and Wood went downstairs and out onto the porch.

According to the complaint, Wood and the victims reported the earlier argument then continued when, for unknown reasons, David Fouse pulled a bluish can of mace/pepper spray from his backpack and sprayed all three of them. He then allegedly left the scene on his bicycle.

Officer Foust also interviewed David Fouse about the incident.

The complaint states David Fouse initially denied macing anyone and having any mace. It also states he played several messages that he received from Wood earlier in the day, which included the statements “your face is gonna be on the ground under my f***** foot,” and “I will f***** kill your a** I see you tomorrow.”

The complaint notes Officer Foust recognized Wood’s voice in the messages.

According to the complaint, when Officer Foust returned to speak to Wood a second time, Wood admitted to making the threatening statements.

Charges against both men were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, March 12.

Fouse faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on March 23 with Judge Quinn presiding.

The following charges were filed against Wood:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on March 23 with Judge Quinn presiding.

