PA Department of Health Recommends Against Child Playdates, Sleepover During Covid-19 Outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is recommending that children not participate in playdates or sleepovers while off from school.

A tweet from the Department of Health on Monday said they have received questions from parents who would like to know if children can participate in such activities.

“The simple answer is NO,” the tweet said.

In the tweet, the Department of Health went on to say that kids should be encouraged to play outside in the backyard, go for a family walk, and video chat with friends.

We’ve received questions from parents who would like to know if children can participate in play dates or sleep overs while off from school from #COVID19. The simple answer is NO. Encourage kids to play outside in backyard, go for a family walk + video chat with friends. pic.twitter.com/8CZrs6psGN — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 16, 2020

Pennsylvania State Representative Donna Oberlander told EYT Media that social distancing is a recommendation, not a mandate.

“Individuals and families just need to use their best judgement,” Oberlander said. “They known best for themselves and their families on what they should do.”

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump threw his support behind social distancing.

“It is important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus, and they will spread it indeed putting countless others in harm’s way,” Trump said.

“We especially worry about our senior citizens.”

Trump went on to say after consultation with the White House task force and many of the governors, the government has decided to further toughen the guidelines to blunt the infection now.

“We would much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it,” Trump said. “Therefore, my administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts.

“If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation, and we will defeat the virus. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

Editor’s Note: Aly Delp contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.