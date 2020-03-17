Say What?!: Kangaroo Caught Eating Toilet Paper in Campground Bathroom

SOUTH AUSTRAILIA – A visitor to a campground in Australia captured video of a different type of toilet paper shortage — a kangaroo raiding rolls from the restroom.

The filmer said they have been traveling the country in a camper with their family for the year, and they were stopped this week at the Wilpena Pound campground in South Australia.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.