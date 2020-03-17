SPONSORED: Take-Out & Delivery Now Being Offered at The Korner Restaurant
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant will remain open for take-out and delivery orders.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery. All items on the menu are available including the regularly scheduled specials.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday through Saturday
– Breakfast: 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
– Lunch/Dinner: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sundays
– Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
– Lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Delivery will be available to Rimersburg and Sligo and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off toward New Bethlehem.
To order, call 814-473-8250.
To see their menu online, click on this link: https://www.facebook.com/KornerRestaurantPA/menu/.
Menu is subject to change!
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.