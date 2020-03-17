 

SPONSORED: The Liberty House Offering Take-Out & Curbside Pick-Up

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

The Liberty House 2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House will remain open for take-out and curbside pick-up.

Click Here for a downloadable version of their menu.

Hours of operation are Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Liberty House will also be offering prepped meals for the day or week. Please call the restaurant for details at 814-226-7575.

More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
