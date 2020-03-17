SPONSORED: The Liberty House Offering Take-Out & Curbside Pick-Up
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House will remain open for take-out and curbside pick-up.
Click Here for a downloadable version of their menu.
Hours of operation are Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Liberty House will also be offering prepped meals for the day or week. Please call the restaurant for details at 814-226-7575.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
