State Police Calls: Theft, Runaway, Strangulation, Theft by Deception

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Monroe Township

On March 12, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft that occurred at Water Run Senior Services in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown individual stole approximately $150.00 cash from a fundraiser envelope located in the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Runaway from Abraxas

Around 12:41 p.m. on March 14, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile from Abraxas Home for Youth on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the juvenile was located shortly after the report was made. The juvenile was not injured and was returned to the facility safely.

The investigation was closed.

Strangulation in Hickory Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an inactive domestic incident on Fox Run Road in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 6:56 p.m. on March 15.

Police say through investigation it was determined that a father and son – a 41-year-old Tionesta man and a 22-year-old Tionesta man – engaged in a physical altercation and choked each other.

According to police, both individuals were subsequently arrested and lodged in the Warren County Jail.

The names of the men were not released.

Theft by Deception

According to Marienville-based State Police, a known 35-year-old Marienville man reported ordering a kayak online for $92.99, then receiving only a small package with stickers inside.

The incident occurred on Forestry Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

