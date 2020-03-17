State Police Seeking Information on Stolen Dirt Bike

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a dirt bike that was stolen from a residence in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating the theft of a blue 2015 Yamaha TTR230F dirt bike belonging to a known 19-year-old Punxsutawney man.

Police say the theft occurred at a residence on Marvin Street, in Punxsutawney, Bell Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 11:00 a.m. on March 13, and 11:30 a.m. on March 14.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.