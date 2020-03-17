 

State Police Seeking Information on Stolen Dirt Bike

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a dirt bike that was stolen from a residence in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating the theft of a blue 2015 Yamaha TTR230F dirt bike belonging to a known 19-year-old Punxsutawney man.

Police say the theft occurred at a residence on Marvin Street, in Punxsutawney, Bell Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 11:00 a.m. on March 13, and 11:30 a.m. on March 14.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


