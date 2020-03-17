 

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Clarion Township

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle struck a utility pole in Clarion Township early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say 55-year-old Eric P. Clinger, of Strattanville, was operating a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, traveling east on Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township when his vehicle exited the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Clinger was towing a small, enclosed trailer, which also overturned onto its side.

Clinger was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained major disabling damage to the front end, and the trailer sustained damage to the front right side.

Clinger was charged with a traffic violation.

Leadbetter Towing assisted at the scene.


