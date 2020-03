Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers)

To create more salary cap space before the NFL calendar year opens Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured the contract of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, according to a source.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the expected landing spot for quarterback Tom Brady, barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Derek Watt to join brother T.J. on Steelers when free agency begins.

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on a one-year, $25 million deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

One of three officials who worked the Northeast Conference men’s basketball championship game March 10 at Robert Morris University has tested positive for the covid-19 virus, the school announced Tuesday night in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.