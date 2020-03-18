A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 43. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

