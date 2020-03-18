Area Cancellations or Postponements Due to COVID-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The following community events, meetings, or activities have been cancelled or postponed due the coronavirus scare.

UPDATED: 12:04 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

– All PA Schools – CLOSED Effective March 16 for 10 Business Days per Governor Wolf

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) 2020 First Responders’ Electrical Hazards Training – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) Restricting Building Access in Response to COVID-19

–CEC in Parker, Pa., is restricting access to the office and lobby area effective immediately and until further notice.

–Employees are still working and responding to member needs.

–Members can continue calling 800-521-0570 for member services, 800-282-8610 to report an outage, or visiting www.central.coop for questions, concerns, or issues.

— drop box is still available outside of the entrance of CEC’s office for payments or required documents.

– Little League – Suspended until May 11

– NCAA — The NCAA on Thursday, March 12, announced the cancellation of all remaining winter sports championships as well as all spring NCAA championships because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

– PennDOT Closes All Driver, Photo License Centers, Extends Expiration Dates and Suspends Construction

–All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Monday, March 16.

–All PennDOT District and County maintenance offices are closed.

–Construction projects have been suspended in all counties until further notice. *Howeve PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.

–All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will be closed to the public effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

– Pennsylvania Game Commission – all offices CLOSED to the public for at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: The Harrisburg headquarters and all region offices will be closed during this time, and purchases made online or by mail will not be filled until the offices reopen. The earliest date when offices could reopen is March 30.

– PIAA — The PIAA on Thursday, March 12, made the unprecedented decision to suspend the PIAA basketball and PIAA Class 2A boys’ and girls’ swimming champions for minimally a two-week period due to concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

CLARION COUNTY

– Allegheny RiverStone Center For The Arts – All events through May 31 – CANCELED.

–This also applies to the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop hours and guest artist exhibits, including the student exhibit of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools.

–The performances canceled include:

· April 4 – Lisa Bleil and Friends – Jazz Ballads to 80’s Dance Songs

· April 28 – FAST TRACK – Star-Studded Bluegrass Veteran “Super-Group”

· May 3 – Deanna Witkowski – SoulSongs: Crossing Boundaries from Chopin to Cole Porter

· May 17 –Ken Double & Tenor, Daniel Mata – Wurlitzer Organ DOUBLE Duo

– Charitable Deeds and Services in Knox, PA – CLOSED for the duration of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

–The March Garage Sale – CANCELED.

–The building will be CLOSED.

–The March Food Giveaway CANCELED.

NOTE: If you are in financial need, please contact their office and leave a message, they will get back to you as soon as possible.

– Clarion Antique Mall – CLOSED (The store will be closed until guidelines are given from health officials on reopening.)

– Clarion Area Agency on Agency – CLOSED to the public from March 17, 2020, to March 31, 2020

–The five Senior Centers and the Main Office will be closed to the public March 17, 2020 until March 31, 2020.

–The Senior Center staff will remain working to package and continue the Home-Delivered Meal service.

–The Senior Center Participants will be given the option to start Home-Delivered Meals service.

–The Agency staff will remain working and are able to assist individuals’ needs by phone.

NOTE: If you or someone you know, aged 60+, are in need of services, please call our office at 814-226-4640.

– Clarion Area School District Kindergarten Registration – Postponed (Reschedule date TBD).

– Clarion BBQ Festival scheduled for May 15-May 17 – CANCELED.

– Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED

– Clarion County Fair 2020 Gun Raffle event scheduled on April 4th – Postponed until Saturday, October 17.

NOTE: Tickets will be continued to be sold, and all tickets already sold will be honored at the door in October.

– Clarion County Libraries – CLOSED from Monday, March 16, to Saturday, March 28

NOTE: All due dates have been moved for currently checked out items to April 6. No overdue fees will be charged during this time. If the libraries need to stay closed longer, the due dates will be extended again.

– Clarion County YMCA – CLOSED to public – There are plans to reopen on April 1.

NOTE: Child care services will be offered to those who need it until further notice.

– Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship 1 All-Star Game scheduled at Keystone High School for March 28 – Postponed indefinitely.

– Clarion Drug Free Coalition meeting scheduled for March 27 – CANCELED.

– Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood Street in Clarion

–Services for March 21, 2020 and March 28, 2020 – CANCELED

–Community Sharing Supper at Clarion First Presbyterian Church scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. – CANCELED.

NOTE: The church office will reduce operating hours to Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until April 6, 2020.

– Clarion Free Library’s Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Party – CANCELED.

– Clarion Immaculate Conception Parish School

–Registration Days scheduled for March 18th and 25th – Postponed – Registration packets can be picked up at the school. Screening day for incoming Kindergarten students TBD.

–Parish Events CANCELLED:

–High School Faith Formation Classes – March 22nd, and March 29th – CANCELED.

–Bunny Bingo – March 23rd, March 30th – CANCELED.

–Purses & Bling – March 28th – CANCELLED – If you’ve purchased a ticket, please contact Chellsi Lesniak at 814-229-2534 for a refund. Purses & Bling 2020 will be rescheduled at a later date.

– Clarion VFW Club 3 round ticket tournament scheduled for March 21 – Postponed – Reschedule Date TBD.

– Clarion VFW Club Bingo scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd – CANCELED.

– Clarion VFW Club Awards Banquet scheduled for March 28th – Postponed – Reschedule Date TBD.

– Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – Postponed – tentatively rescheduled for April 1.

– Community Action: All VITA tax sites in Clarion and Jefferson Counties – CLOSED until at least March 28, 2020. All appointments are being CANCELLED.

*Taxpayers can utilize myfreetaxes.com for free e-filing.

– Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service from the Ridge Camp Amphitheater – CANCELED.

– Cook Forest Sawmill Center – uncertain if vendors will be permitted to drop off inventory the week of April 20th or if the Craft Market will be opening on May 1st.

For more information, visit Cook Forest Sawmill Center’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CookForestSawmillCenterForTheArts/

– Cornerstone Church of Clarion will not be holding services at their physical location on Sundays until further notice. Sermons will be available online here: https://www.clarioncornerstone.com/

– Cook Forest State Park’s Eagle Watch program scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 – CANCELLED.

– Dancer’s Studio – CLOSED for Regular Classes – Effective Monday, March 16.

– Fryburg Mom-to-Mom Sale scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at St Michael Hall in Fryburg – CANCELED. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

– Fryburg Sportsman’s Club – CLOSED for the next two weeks.

–TAKE OUT ONLY! Please call and place your order ahead of time: 814-354-2151. NOTE: Only send one person in to pick up the order.

*Thursday, March 19, Wing Night, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

*Friday, March 20, Fish Fry, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information and updated, visit Fryburg Sportsman’s Club’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/fryburgsportsmansclub/

– Keystone’s production of “Grease” scheduled for weekend of March 20 – CANCELED – It will be rescheduled for some time in April.

– League of Women Voters public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 – CANCELED – Reschedule Date TBA.

– Leap of Faith Gymnastics – CLOSED.

– Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company – regularly scheduled Bingo – CANCELED until further notice.

– North Clarion Boosters Designer Bag Bingo, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17- Postponed – Reschedule Date TBD.

– North Clarion Elementary Art Show and Easter egg hunt for March 28 – CANCELED – New date TBA.

– Perry Township Fire Hall Lenten luncheons scheduled for March 20, 27 and April 3 – CANCELED.

– Redbank Valley High School’s production of Mary Poppins scheduled for April 3-5 – Postponed – Reschedule Date TBA.

– Salem Lutheran Church’s Buckwheat Pancake Meal scheduled for March 28, 2020 – CANCELED.

– Strattanville American Legion Tuesday night Bingo – CANCELED from now until Tuesday, April 7.

– Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department – Bingo – CANCELED for the next two weeks.

– Tri-County Animal Rescue Center of Shippenville’s Annual Easter Event held at Tractor Supply in Clarion scheduled for March 28 – CANCELED.

– Western PA CARES for Kids training for Child Abuse Prevention Month scheduled for April 2 at the Ramada By Wyndham in Clarion – CANCELED – Reschedule date TBD.

– Woodland Owners of Clarion Allegheny Valley (W.O.C.A.V.) Blue Bird program scheduled for March 28 – CANCELLED

– The program was to take place at the Clarion County Rod & Gun Club in Knox, Pa.

– Updates can be found on the associations website: thewocav.org.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) Restricting Building Access in Response to COVID-19

–CEC in Parker, Pa., is restricting access to the office and lobby area effective immediately and until further notice.

–Employees are still working and responding to member needs.

–Members can continue calling 800-521-0570 for member services, 800-282-8610 to report an outage, or visiting www.central.coop for questions, concerns, or issues.

— drop box is still available outside of the entrance of CEC’s office for payments or required documents.

– West Freedom United Methodist Church crosswalk scheduled for April 10 – CANCELED.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

– Drake Well group events, tours, and facility rentals – CANCELLED through the end of April.

– Titusville YMCA – CLOSED until March 30, 2020.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

– Brookville Borough Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – CANCELED.

NOTE: The next regularly scheduled meeting is currently set to be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Please watch for any possible updates.

– Community Action: All VITA tax sites in Clarion and Jefferson Counties – CLOSED until at least March 28, 2020. All appointments are being cancelled.

*Taxpayers can utilize myfreetaxes.com for free e-filing.

– Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center – CLOSED from Monday, March 16, to Saturday, March 28, to the general public.

– Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Co. – Essentials Mod 1 Class – CANCELED as per BC3 – Reschedule Date TBD.

– Western PA CARES for Kids training for Child Abuse Prevention Month scheduled for April 2 at the Ramada By Wyndham in Clarion – CANCELED – Reschedule date TBD.

VENANGO COUNTY

– Child Development Centers – All facilities in Venango, Crawford, and Erie Counties – CLOSED beginning Wednesday, March 18, until Monday, March 30. Head Start classes will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) at all facilities in Venango, Crawford and Erie Counties.

NOTE: The agency plans to re-open its centers on Monday, March 30, but the return date is subject to change based on potential new developments with COVID-19 during the temporary closure.

– Cooperstown VFD Reverse Raffle Scheduled for March 21 – CANCELED.

– Harlem Wizards basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at Cranberry High School – Postponed – Reschedule dates are under review.

– National Fuel Customer Assistance Center located a 1 Relief Street, in Oil City – CLOSED beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Drop boxes for payments will remain available.

– Oil City Library’s Friends of the Library group meeting scheduled for March 16 – Postponed – Reschedule Date TBA.

– Oil City Southside Home and School spring fundraiser, McTeacher’s Night at the Oil City McDonald’s scheduled for April 4 – CANCELED.

– Oil City YMCA – CLOSED to public – There are plans to reopen on April 1.

NOTE: Child care services will be offered to those who need it until further notice.

– Soup’er Support – Team Nale It of Venango Relay For Life fundraiser scheduled for March 22, 2020 – CANCELLED

– Venango Chamber Orchestra concert scheduled March 29 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre – CANCELED.

– Venango County – HHW/Electronics Collection Event scheduled for March 28 at the Cranberry Mall – CANCELED. The next HHW/Electronics Collection Event is tentatively scheduled for June 6.

*Any residents already scheduled for this event should be advised that future events will be made available to them.

– Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association – Butler County Community College’s Fire/HazMat Training Department – all all local level fire and hazmat programs SUSPENDED until further notice. The Fireground Support (Mod 2) had started and will continue when permitted and schedules allow.

–The following classes are CANCELED:

03/21 – HazMat Refresher at Seneca

03/22 – Advanced Rigging for Rope Rescue at Seneca

03/23 – Building Construction Review at Seneca

03/28 – Legal Concepts for Fire Police at Cherrytree

04/04 – ICS-300 at Franklin

04/05 – 24 hour HazMat Operations at Seneca

04/07 – Structural Burn Session at Franklin

04/11 – HazMat Ops Refresher at Polk

04/13 – RIT Evolution Review at Seneca

04/16 – Exterior Firefighter (Mod 3) at Seneca

*For more information, visit Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Venango-County-Firefighters-and-Fire-Chiefs-Association-168216553281455/

– Venango County Senior Centers CLOSED from March 18, 2020, until March 27, 2020. They will re-evaluate at that time to determine if the centers should re-open or remain closed.

The following Main Centers will be closed:

-Cranberry Place

6945 US Route 322, Unit 529

Cranberry, PA 16319

(Average of 30 per day attend)

-Scrubgrass Senior Center

5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road

Emlenton, PA 16373

(Average of 12 per day attend)

The following Satellite Senior Centers will be closed:

-Cranberry Area Senior Center (meets on Mondays)

3490 State Route 257

Seneca, PA 16346

(Average of 10 attend)

-Pleasantville Senior Center (meets on Thursdays)

343 West State Street

Pleasantville, PA 16341

(Average of 5 attend)

-Franklin Towers Senior Center (meets on Wednesdays)

1220 Chestnut Street

Franklin, PA 16323

(Average of 35 attend)

-Utica Senior Center (meets every other Thursday)

Utica Fire Hall

Utica, PA 16362

(Average of 22 attend)

Meals will be handled as follows:

-Cranberry Place – a list will be compiled of those who want meals and have transportation to pick up a weeks’ worth of frozen meals at the Venango Christian High School every Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 starting on 3/24/2020. The individuals with no transportation and who are in need of meals will be added to the Home Delivered Meals Route.

-Scrubgrass – All participants in need of meals will be added to the Home Delivered Meal Route.

NOTE: The Satellite Centers – The meals will be delivered to the centers on the regularly scheduled days for the participants to pick up.

– Wesley Grange events CANCELED:

— Open House scheduled for Wednesday, March 18

— Semi-Annual Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

NOTE: The free Vial of Life kits that were to be available at these events are still available from Wesley Grange members.

– Wildwood Outfitters Fly Fishing Film scheduled for March 28th in Franklin – Postponed – Reschedule Date TBD.

