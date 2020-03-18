Charges Filed After Father-Son Scuffle Turns Violent

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) Two Tionesta men are facing charges after a father-son scuffle reportedly turned violent.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police on Monday, March 16, filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Glenn Allen Dillon and 22-year-old Jason Allan Dillon.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Collette, of PSP Marienville, around 6:56 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Fox Run Road in Hickory Township, Forest County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Trooper Collette interviewed both men at the scene.

Glenn Dillon reported that he and his son, Jason Dillon, were engaged in an argument that turned physical. He stated that during the altercation, his son grabbed him by the throat and choked him, according to the complaint.

Jason Dillon told Trooper Collette that he and his father, Glenn Dillon, engaged in a physical fight, and his father punched him in the eye and choked him around his neck. He also stated his father slammed him to the ground, the complaint indicates.

Jason Dillon had a cut above his right eye, a mark on his lip, and redness around his neck, the complaint notes.

Two witnesses at the scene reported seeing Jason Dillon choke Glenn Dillon, according to the complaint.

Jason Dillon and Glenn Dillon were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik on Monday, March 16, at 7:54 a.m. and 8:01 a.m., respectively.

They each face the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

They both remain free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 31 at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with Judge Zydonik presiding.

