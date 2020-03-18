Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship 1 District 9 All-Star Game Postponed

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The 2020 Sportsmanship 1 All-Star game scheduled for March 28 at Keystone High School has been postponed indefinitely.

“With the CDC coming recommending now gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, the public schools in Pennsylvania shutting down for at least two weeks and the PIAA postponing its basketball playoffs, this only made sense,” Jesse Kelley of the Clarion County YMCA said. “n a few weeks, we will reevaluate where things are at and at that time make any decisions going forward, but right now the safety and health of all the players, coaches, and fans in District 9 and beyond is of the utmost importance.”

A Sportsperson of the Year will still be named shortly.

