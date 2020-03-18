Details of Violent Incident That Landed Knox Man in Jail Released

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a violent incident that landed a Knox man in jail have been released.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Randall Dean Renfrew II, of Knox.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Whitling Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a physical domestic altercation between a father and son. While en route, the troopers were advised by dispatch that the fight was still physical, the parties involved were outside, and there was “a lot of screaming and yelling” on the phone.

At the scene, Corporal Hunsberger, of the Clarion-based State Police, drew his taser and was then able to take Randall Dean Renfrew II into custody.

Trooper McBridge then spoke to the victim, who reported Renfrew came to his house highly intoxicated and became physically combative. Renfrew then reportedly charged the victim and began punching him in the face and gouging his eyes. During the fight, Renfrew also allegedly kicked the victim multiple times.

The victim’s injuries included a laceration to the right forearm and another to his left cheek that were both bleeding, as well as red and very swollen eyes, the complaint notes.

Renfrew was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

