Featured Local Job: County Caseworker 3

Clarion County is now looking to hire a County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) for the Clarion County Children and Youth Services department.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workplace diversity.

SALARY: $29,972.80 – $32,277.42 Annually

JOB TYPE: Civil Service Permanent Full-Time

WORKSITE ADDRESS: 214 SOUTH 7TH AVENUE, Clarion, PA 16214

CONTACT NAME: TIM COCHRAN

CONTACT PHONE: 814-226-4000 – EXT 2812

CONTACT EMAIL: tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

CLICK LINK TO APPLY: ONLINE APPLICATION OR http://www.employment.pa.gov

CLARION COUNTY WEBSITE: www.co.clarion.pa.us

THE POSITION:

This position is to provide an array of complex services to ensure that Clarion County Children and Youth meets the quality service delivery standards as established by the Federal Child and Family Services Review for both intake and ongoing, placement, adoption, independent living, and family foster homes.

IMPORTANT: YOU MUST APPLY TO THIS VACANCY POSTING, MEET ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, COMPLETE THE SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTIONS AND RECEIVE A SCORE. YOUR SCORE IS ONLY VALID FOR THIS SPECIFIC VACANCY. ONCE THIS POSITION IS FILLED, YOUR SCORE IS NO LONGER VALID.

Full-time employment

Work Hours: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Monday through Friday; 1 hour lunch period

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

This position is to provide an array of complex services required by the state and agency to ensure that Clarion County has sufficient homes to meet the needs of the children requiring placement in foster care homes, that the homes approved to provide foster family services meet statutes and regulations – Federal – State and County, and that the families providing those services have the necessary training and support to meet the needs of the children placed in their home.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE, TRAINING & ELIGIBILITY:

Qualifications:

Pennsylvania residency currently waived for this title

Minimum Experience and Training Requirements: Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; OR A bachelor's degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; OR Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Two years of experience as a County Caseworker 2; A bachelor’s degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; Any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences. Based on your answers to the supplemental application questions regarding education, you may be instructed to upload a copy of your college transcripts to your application. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable.

Must be able to perform essential job functions.

Legal Requirements:

This position falls under the provisions of the Child Protective Services Law. Under the Law, a conditional offer of employment will require submission and approval of satisfactory criminal history reports, including but not limited to, PA State Police, Child Abuse history clearance, and FBI clearance

Veterans: Pennsylvania law (51 Pa. C.S. §7103) provides employment preference for qualified veterans for appointment to many state and local government jobs. To learn more about employment preferences for veterans, go to www.employment.pa.gov/Additional%20Info/Pages/default.aspx and click the Veterans’ Preference tab or contact us at ra-cs-vetpreference@pa.gov.



Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS): 711 (hearing and speech disabilities or other individuals)



