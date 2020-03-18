Grab and Go Meals Available at Clarion Elementary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School District Food Service will provide an opportunity for families to drive thru or walk up and pick up meals for children 18 and under at Clarion Elementary School.

Meal distribution will be set up outside of the main entrance under the canopy at Clarion Elementary School, located at 800 Boundary Street, Clarion, beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please note the following:

Children must be present in order for meals to be provided per USDA requirements

If driving, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to the driver based on the number of children in the car

Meals provided to all students regardless of meal eligibility

Children will be provided ONE breakfast and ONE lunch daily

No substitutions will be permitted

All meals will meet or exceed USDA nutritional requirements

Children DO NOT need to be CASD students; however, they must be 18 years old or younger

We ask that families not congregate in the parking lot

Families will not have access to the building

Meals will be provided from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

While not required, parents are encouraged to complete a one-time meal request form by going to www.clarion-schools.com and clicking on the meal request form.

Grab and go meals will begin Wednesday, March 18, and will continue daily Monday through Friday until March 27. In the event school is closed longer than two weeks, meals will continue to be provided.

More information will be provided as it becomes available or as necessary.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.