H. R. “Baretta” “Rick” Scott Jr., 66, a life long Emlenton resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Rick was born in Oil City on January 17, 1954.

He was the son of the late Hugh R. “Dick” and E. Jean Merchant Scott.

He was a 1971 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Clarion University.

In his earlier years Rick had been employed at Quaker State in Emlenton and for more than 25 years had been employed by Emlenton Borough in the maintenance dept. and retired as maintenance supervisor.

He enjoyed photography, watching movies, especially B horror flicks and Baretta most especially enjoyed a cold “brewski” with his friends at Otto’s Tavern.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Britt Scott, who passed away August 1, 2009.

The Scotts were married in Emlenton on May 6, 1986.

Surviving is a daughter, Mariann Scott Reilly and her husband, Jim, of Jefferson Hills; a step daughter, Danielle Britt and her fiancé, Dan Miller of Grove City; a stepson, Aaron Evers of Kittanning; four grandsons, Logan Reilly of Jefferson Hills, Corbin Scott and Stryker Stearns of Titusville and Vincent Lanza of Grove City; and three granddaughters, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Miranda C. Scott, a brother, Joseph Kusick, and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hemphill, his grandparents and a number of aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Brian Hauser, pastor of Edenburg Presbyterian Church, Knox, officiating.

Interment will take place Friday morning at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mt. Chestnut.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

