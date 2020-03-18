Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.

CLARION COUNTY

Sweet Basil – carryout 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery to Sligo and Rimersburg, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Liberty House Restaurant – takeout being offered

Deer Creek Winery – food & wine takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Washington House – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Allegheny Grille – takeout/delivery (15 miles) Tues – Sat 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Vince’s Tavern – Open as usual

Mac’s Bar & Grille – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., wings and burgers carry out

Clarion River Brewing Company – M-F 4:00 – 8:00, Sat-Sun 12:00 – 8:00, takeout/curbside pickup/possible delivery

Snug Harbor – takeout 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Knox Pizza Shop – takeout 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

All Stars – takeout/curbside Wed-Sun, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sarah’s Snack Shack – Wed-Sun, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Sawmill, – takeout

Bob’s Sub & Sandwich Shop – takeout

Infusion – Open as usual

Zack’s – takeout/prepared meals

Montana’s – takeout, Mon – Fri 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pizza Pub – takeout Sun – Thurs 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., delivery 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mon – Fri & 5:00 p.m. – close everyday

PorchVue Winery – delivery – 3 bottle minimum ($60), 30 miles

St. Cloud – food & beer takeout/food delivery within 10 miles

Bettina’s Italian Restaurant – pickup/delivery for in-town Tues – Sat 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Blue Collar Tavern – takeout Thurs – Sat 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sun 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bistro at Water Run – curbside takeout 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

EverMoore’s – takeout and delivery (5 miles), 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Joe’s Pizzeria – takeout and curbside pickup, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Daddy’s Main Street – call-ahead takeout 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Parker House Hotel – food & beer takeout Tues, Thurs, & Sat 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Gabriel’s – takeout/curbside pickup, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Reed’s Family Restaurant and Pizzeria – takeout Fri – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Toby Hill Bar & Grille, – food & beer takeout Mon 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Tues – Wed 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Thurs – Sat 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m., Sun 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

The Hourglass – food & beer takeout, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Flight Deck Restaurant – carry out, Wed – Sat 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rocky Grille – takeout/curbside to-go, delivery, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Fusion Cafe – takeout/curbside to-go, Tues – Thurs 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Courthouse Cafe – takeout/delivery, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Gateway Lodge – call for information

The Bear Claw – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dutch Pantry – carryout, Sun – Thurs 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Country Pride Restaurant – takeout, 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Buff’s – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Devil’s BBQ – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m

Plyler’s – call ahead takeout, Tues – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sub Hub – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Neko’s – call for information

Fremer’s Market – call ahead curbside to-go, delivery (Brockway), 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The New Anchor Inn – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Angelo’s Pizza – call for information

Pizza Town – delivery/takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Dirty Ehrma’s – takeout Tues – Fri 11:00 a.m., Sat 4:00 p.m.

Flashover’s Club – call ahead curbside to-go, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Hut Family Restaurant – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Paesano Pizza – takeout, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Glasstown Pizzeria – call for information

Brockway Tastee Freez – call ahead to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Barrel 55 – takeout, Wed – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

Wanango Country Club – food & beer takeout, Tues – Sun 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Little It Deli – takeout/curbside pickup/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bella Cucina – curbside to-go/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Rocko’s Pizzeria – carryout/delivery, 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Farmer in the Dell – takeout, 9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Spilling the Beans – carryout, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Benjamin’s Roadhouse – call ahead takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Log Cabin, – takeout/delivery, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Amazing Foods – curbside to-go/delivery, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Liberty Street Ale House – curbside pickup/delivery (2 miles), 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery – call-ahead to-go, 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Double Play – delivery/curbside takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Karma Coffee – carryout, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Yellow Dog Lantern – carryout, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tassone’s PizzaDeli – takeout/delivery, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Foxtales Pub – food & beer takeout, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The Taco Shack – call ahead curbside to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Grandview Grille – call ahead to-go, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

McNerney’s Tavern – takeout, 11:00 a.m. – ?

Villa Italia Ristorante – takeout 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant.

