Nancy Wood, 81, of Cochranton, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Born January 30, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Nancy was the daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth M. Combs Morris.

She spent her early life in Avalon and later moved to the Cochranton area with her parents.

A student at McCune School and Franklin Junior and Senior High Schools, Nancy then continued her education at Cleveland graduating with a degree in Medical Technology.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at UPMC Northwest as a Laboratory Information Manager.

She is survived by her two sons, John Yarnell of Oil City and David Yarnell and his wife, Deanna, of Sandy Lake; her daughter, Jean Shiner and her husband, Donald of Utica; her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Darwin Yarnell; and her two sister-in-laws, Mary Trimble and Marie Baer.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her two husbands, Wayne E. Yarnell and Lawrence Wood; and her infant brother.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, on Thursday, March 19th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral Services for Nancy will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Christina Kaye, Pastor of the Utica Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Cochranton Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

