Police Investigating Incident After Brick Thrown at Parked Vehicle

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief involving a brick thrown at a parked vehicle in Armstrong County.

Kittanning-based State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on South Harrison Street in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, on the night of Friday, March 13.

Police say a brick was thrown at a parked 2015 Buick Encore belonging to a 61-year-old Kittanning woman, causing damage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011 and ask to speak to Trooper Rice.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.