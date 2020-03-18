 

Police Investigating Incident After Brick Thrown at Parked Vehicle

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief involving a brick thrown at a parked vehicle in Armstrong County.

Kittanning-based State Police are investigating an incident that occurred on South Harrison Street in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, on the night of Friday, March 13.

Police say a brick was thrown at a parked 2015 Buick Encore belonging to a 61-year-old Kittanning woman, causing damage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011 and ask to speak to Trooper Rice.


