Robert “Bob” Glass, 83, of Venus, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie on Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born in Bradford on July 7, 1936 to the late Lester E. Glass, Sr. and Julia (McCauley) Glass.

Bob attended the Springer and McCrea one room school houses in Venus and the Shippenville High School.

Known to many friends and family members as “Zeke”, Bob worked in the lumber business for about 50 years.

He started working at a young age with his father.

He worked for Ehrhart’s, Miller Lumber, Niederreiter’s, Asplundh Tree Experts, Koppers, Georgia Pacific, Endeavor Lumber, and Timberline.

After dating her for five years, Bob married the love of his life, Dorothy “Merk” Evelyn Kennedy, on March 14, 1959 and she survives.

They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary and 66 years of love and devotion.

Bob gave his heart to Jesus in 1984.

He enjoyed sharing with others what the Lord did in his life.

He attended Zion Assembly Church of God in Oil City.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, playing cards, working in the garden, joking with others, playing the guitar and singing.

His heart was full of love and he shared it with everyone.

He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” (Glass) Davis who he called his little “Scooby Doo” and her husband James “Jimmy” Davis of Youngstown, Ohio.

Bob is also survived by two brothers, Paul Glass, Sr. and Richard Glass and his wife Margaret of Oil City; two sisters, Jennie Morrison of Jackson, South Carolina and Margie Gifford of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Glass, Lawrence Glass, Lester Glass, Jr, James Glass, Leroy Glass and Roger Glass; and sisters, Esther Beck, Ethel Osborn, and Betty Culbertson.

We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest.

Please be with us in prayer.

Should you be able to attend, family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, March 19 at Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street, Oil City.

The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Barb Hays officiating.

Interment will follow in Venus Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.