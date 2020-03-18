Some Stores Encouraging ‘Senior Hours’ in Midst of COVID-19 Outbreak

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (EYT) – Dollar General is one of a few stores that have started to encourage “senior hours” in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” a release from the company said. “In keeping with the Company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”

The company said other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

In addition, all Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than normal close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours. Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available here.

Martin’s, a grocery store that has a location in DuBois and Indiana regionally, will also be implementing new store hours for customers 60 and older starting Thursday, March 19.

From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily, Martin’s stores will only be servicing customers 60 and older.

“During this time, community members in this age category can avoid crowded shopping to allow for better social distancing,” Nicholas Bertram, President of the GIANT Company, which owns Martin’s, said. “Although we will not be requesting ID for entry, we ask that you respect the purpose for the early opening and do the right thing for your neighbors. Store team members do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.”

Martin’s is also adjusting is store hours and will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to enable employees to spend more time sanitizing, unloading deliveries and stocking shelves.”

Starting, Wednesday, March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for “vulnerable guests” including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

“We are encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe,” a statement from the company said.

The chain will also start closing its stores at 9:00 p.m. local time daily to provide its employees additional time for cleaning and restocking each day. Any stores that regularly close earlier than 9:00 p.m. will continue to close at their normal time.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. “For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families. As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

Editor’s Note: As with anything else in the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, there may be more stores offering Senior Hours than are listed in this article. If you want to know if your store has Senior Hours, contact the store directly.

