SPONSORED: Annual Filter Sale Continues at Weaver Auto Parts; Breakfast Canceled

Annual Filter Sale Continues at Weaver Auto Parts; Breakfast Canceled

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

Carquest Weaver Auto PartsSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – In additon the the premium filter sale, Weaver Auto Parts is featuring many other great prices now.

Although they were forced to cancel the annual customer appreciation breakfast, all premium filters are still 40% off. This includes air, oil, and fuel filters.

Car-Quest-Filter-Sale-Flyer

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST also has a large stock of supplies that will be discounted, such as gas/fuel additives, motor oil, cleaning products, windshield washer fluid, a hydraulic jack/stand combo, and much more.

Car-Quest-sale-items2

Stock up now while the price is right!

The store’s regular business hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sundays: CLOSED

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is located at 8685 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Don’t forget to LIKE the Weaver Auto Parts Facebook page and keep up to date with the latest sales and events.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
