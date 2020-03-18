SPONSORED: Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Issues Statement about COVID-19 Impact
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram has released the folowing statement about the impact of COVID-19 on their business.
A note to our valued customers and potential customers:
As our county and our community work through the current crisis together, we want to assure you that our business takes our part in that process very seriously. We are following all guidelines put forth by the World Health Organization and Pennsylvania Automotive Association to ensure best practices in cleaning and social distance.
Our first priority is the safety of our families, employees, vendors, and our community at large. We have made available several different avenues to limit the need for customers in sales or service to travel or be in close quarters, while still serving your needs as a customer
You may reach out to our sales or service team not only at the dealership, but also via phone, email, contact forms on our website, or messaging through social media.
As we do our part to employ best practices, we want to thank everyone in our community for joining us in working as a team to do the right thing. We look forward to serving your needs both now and in the future.
Sincerely,
The Team from Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram
Clarion Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram can be reached via their website www.clarionauto.com, by calling 866-858-5661, or by visiting their Facebook Page Here.
