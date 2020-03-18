SPONSORED: Grandview Estates Store Closing Sale Happening Now

 

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Grandview Estates FurnitureOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – After 29 years, Grandview Estates is closing its Oil City Store.

Everything must be sold! At half off (or more), you can’t go wrong. Items currently being sold at half off include:

  • mattresses
  • box springs
  • recliners
  • reclining sofas
  • dinettes
  • lift recliners
  • power adjustable beds
  • end tables
  • coffee tables
  • sofas
  • loveseats

There are also additional discounts on some items! They have also added different items on the floor out of the warehouse. The discounted prices are available at the Oil City store only.

You will want to hurry in before their inventory is depleted.

To be clear, the Grandview Estates store in Venus is NOT closing.

Grandview Estates Oil City Store is located at 2020 Center Street, Oil City.

Their hours are Monday- Thursday and Saturday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Friday 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Closed Sunday.

For more information, find them on Facebook here or visit their website http://www.grandviewestatesfurniture.com/.

