SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar to Offer Carry-Out Services

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image (38)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The staff at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar unanimously agreed to provide carry-out during the Wolf Administration’s mitigation efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There is a full menu and the regular daily are specials available.

Wednesday is Wing Night. Pick up your wings and a six-pack of ice cold beer to go!

Drop in to place your order or call 814-226-7013.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

image (37)


