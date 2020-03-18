SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar to Offer Carry-Out Services
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The staff at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar unanimously agreed to provide carry-out during the Wolf Administration’s mitigation efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
There is a full menu and the regular daily are specials available.
Wednesday is Wing Night. Pick up your wings and a six-pack of ice cold beer to go!
Drop in to place your order or call 814-226-7013.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.