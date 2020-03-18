 

SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Remains Open – Business as Usual

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

37856404_2189317621096149_3743862050632237056_oLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is remaining open with business as usual.

The restaurant is available for dine-in or take-out.

To place a carry-out order, call 814-744-9960.

The staff at Vince’s highly recommends that “if you are sick or are not feeling well to please stay at home.”

It is also noted that the staff is taking extra sanitizing and cleaning practices to further help with this virus.

Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.

For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/


