SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Remains Open – Business as Usual
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern is remaining open with business as usual.
The restaurant is available for dine-in or take-out.
To place a carry-out order, call 814-744-9960.
The staff at Vince’s highly recommends that “if you are sick or are not feeling well to please stay at home.”
It is also noted that the staff is taking extra sanitizing and cleaning practices to further help with this virus.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.