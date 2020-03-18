State Police Release Details of Fatal Plum Township Crash

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a fatal crash that occurred in Plum Township earlier this month.

According to police, around 10:38 p.m. on March 4, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Meadville Road just east of LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township.

Police say 31-year-old Emmanuel Nzungize, of Titusville, was operating a 2011 Toyota Venza, traveling westbound on Meadville road when he lost control of the vehicle due to an icy roadway caused by light freezing rain.

According to police, Nzungize’s vehicle was skidding on the ice back and forth between the east- and westbound lanes when an approaching 2011 Kia Sportage, operated by 58-year-old Paul G. Kirk, of Centerville, attempted to avoid a collision by making an abrupt swerve to the left, starting to cross into the westbound lane.

Police say Nzungize’s vehicle then skidded back into the westbound lane, striking Kirk’s vehicle head-on.

Kirk’s vehicle spun around in a counterclockwise direction, traveling approximately 90 feet before coming to rest in the westbound lane, facing west.

Nzungize’s vehicle spun in a clockwise direction, traveling approximately 50 feet before coming to rest in the eastbound lane, facing northeast.

Nzungize suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Titusville Hospital by Chapman Volunteer Fire Department.

Kirk and his passenger, 30-year-old Daniel J. Robinson, of Centerville, were transported to Meadville Medical Center by Chapman Volunteer Fire Department.

On March 10, Daniel Robinson succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.